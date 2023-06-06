Man With 400 Pounds Of Marijuana Nabbed When GPS Led Him To Canadian Border

A GPS mistake resulted in an American driver facing serious drug charges in Canada. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said that Andrew Lee Toppenberg was following his GPS when he inadvertently ended up in line at Canada's Rainbow Bridge border crossing in Niagara Falls, Ontario.

Because Toppenberg didn't have his passport, he was subject to an inspection by police. During the search, officers uncovered 400 pounds of marijuana and $600,000 in cash.

"The items were located in various places in the car. The cannabis was vacuum-packed and separated into numerous boxes. The cash was also found separated into bundles and concealed in a safe, a suitcase, and a pelican case (hard-shelled lockable case)," the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said in a news release. "This style of packaging is consistent with those commonly used by drug dealers or money launderers."

Toppenberg was taken into custody and has been charged with possession of cannabis for the purpose of distribution, importing cannabis, and possession of proceeds of property over five thousand dollars, knowing that all or part of the proceeds of the property was obtained by a crime.

"The safety and security of Canadians is our government's top priority. This seizure demonstrates the crucial role that the CBSA and the RCMP play in stopping illicit contraband from entering our communities. Outstanding work by both agencies," said Canada's Minister of Public Safety, Marco Mendicino.