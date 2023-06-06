Mom Of 6-Year-Old Who Shot Teacher Will Plead Guilty To Federal Charges

Deja Taylor, the mother of the six-year-old boy who shot his teacher at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia, is facing federal firearm charges.

Taylor, 25, agreed to plead guilty to charges of being an unlawful user of a controlled substance in possession of a firearm and making a false statement during the purchase of a firearm.

In a court filing, prosecutors said that Taylor lied on ATF Form 4473 when she purchased a handgun in 2022. When asked if she was an "unlawful user of, or addicted to, marijuana or any depressant, stimulant, narcotic drug, or any other controlled substance," Taylor wrote no, despite being a marijuana user.

While marijuana is legal in Virginia, it is considered a Schedule I substance by the federal government, making it illegal to buy or possess a gun if you use or possess marijuana.

Taylor was previously indicted by a grand jury on charges of felony child neglect and recklessly leaving a loaded firearm so as to endanger a child. The trial is scheduled to begin on August 15.