Norovirus Outbreak Sickens Over 175 People On Cruise To Bermuda

A norovirus outbreak sickened over 175 people on a Celebrity Cruises ship. The outbreak occurred on the Celebrity Summit during a trip to Bermuda from May 15 to 25. The ship left from Bayonne, New Jersey, making stops in Bermuda, Charleston, South Carolina, Newport, Rhode Island, and Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that the outbreak sickened 152 of the ship's 2,144 passengers and 25 of the ship's 963 crew members.

Those who were sick suffered from diarrhea, vomiting, abdominal cramps, and headaches.

The CDC praised the crew of the Summit for how they handled the viral outbreak.

"The health and safety of our guests, crew, and communities we visit are our top priority," a Celebrity Cruises spokesperson told Fox Business. "To maintain the highest levels of health onboard our ships, we implement rigorous safety and cleaning procedures, many far exceeding public health guidelines. Combined, these efforts allow us to maintain some of the lowest levels of community spread."

The norovirus outbreak was the 5th of the year on international cruise ships and the 3rd on a Celebrity Cruise ship. Overall, there have been 12 outbreaks of gastrointestinal illnesses on cruise ships in 2023.