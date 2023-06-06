Recalled Boppy Newborn Lounger Now Linked To At Least 10 Deaths

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said that an additional two deaths have been linked to recalled baby loungers, bringing the total to ten since 2015.

Over three million Boppy Newborn Loungers were recalled in September 2021 "due to the risk that infants can suffocate if they roll, move, or are placed on the lounger in a position that obstructs breathing, or roll off the lounger onto an external surface, such as an adult pillow."

The CPSC found that two children died in the loungers shortly after the recall was issued.

Despite being illegal to sell following the recall, the loungers continue to be available on Facebook Marketplace and other online marketplaces.

The CPSC is urging anybody who has purchased the loungers to stop using them immediately. You can request a refund from Boppy by clicking here.

A recent report by NBC News found that at least 26 infants have died in loungers since 2015. That includes deaths linked to loungers made by Boppy and other companies. The CPSC briefly considered enacting strict regulations on baby loungers but scrapped the plan shortly after the Boppy recall in 2021.