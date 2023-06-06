Run-DMC, Lil' Kim, Snoop Dogg & More Legends Lead 'Hip-Hop 50 Live' Lineup

“I am honored to hit the stage in the Bronx, the birthplace of Hip Hop and celebrate all of my heroes,” Joseph "Run" Simmons said about the event.

“Aug 11th is Hip Hop’s 50th birthday! So…’Up in the Bronx’ where it all started we will be celebrating this historic moment in history!" Darryl "DMC" McDaniels. "I am honored to pay tribute to the culture that allowed this little shy kid from Queens to grow up and become The Mighty King of Rock! Thank you Hip Hop!!!”



In addition to those legends, Hip-Hop veterans like DJ Kool Herc, his sister Cindy Campbell, Grandmaster Caz, Kurtis Blow, Melle Mel, Roxanne Shaunte, The Sugarhill Gang and more OG's will also perform during a rare "Pillars of Hip-Hop" set. DJ's who've made an impact on the culture like Clark Kent, Marley Marl, Mannie Fresh and Battlecat will bless fans with their respective mixes. Other artists who are expected to hit the stage include A$AP Ferg, EPMD, Ghostface Killah, Lupe Fiasco and T.I. with more that will be announced.



Doors at the stadium will open at 4:30 p.m. Ticket prices will begin as low as $50. Pre-sales will begin on June 8 at 10 a.m. with general admission sales beginning on June 9 at 10 a.m. Head over to Ticketmaster for more information about tickets.