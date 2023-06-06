WATCH: 10-Year-Old Weaves Across Highway During Police Chase

The Michigan State Police released a video showing an officer chasing a ten-year-old boy as he weaved across lanes on the highway. Officials said that the boy took his mother's 2017 Buick Encore SUV and began driving to Detroit because he wanted to see her.

The boy was staying with relatives in Buena Vista Charter Township, which is about an hour-and-a-half drive from Detroit.

The officer attempted to pull the boy over, but he refused to stop and continued to speed down the highway. The officer chased the boy for about a mile before OnStar was able to disable the vehicle. The SUV slowly pulled over and struck a guardrail before coming to a stop.

The boy got out of the car and tried to run but was detained after a brief foot chase. Officials said that nobody was injured during the chase.

The boy was taken to Saginaw County Juvenile Detention Center, though no information was provided about what charges he could be facing.