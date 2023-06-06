Woman Accused Of Dismembering, Grilling Remains Of Her Mother

A Maryland woman has been arrested for allegedly murdering her own mother. The Prince George's County Police Department said that Candace Craig, 44, has been charged with first and second-degree murder in connection with the death of her 71-year-old mother, Margaret Craig.

Officials said that they received a call requesting a welfare check on Margaret. When they arrived at the family's home, Candace opened the door and let officers inside to search the house. When the officers went into the basement, "they immediately smelled the odor of decomposition."

After a preliminary investigation, detectives believe that Candace murdered her mother on May 23. The next day, she enlisted the help of her 19-year-old daughter, Salia Hardy, to dispose of the remains.

"Upon conducting a preliminary search of the residence, officers also observed a cover to a chain saw, cutting utensils, cleaning materials, and blood spatter throughout the basement where the bags of human remains were located," prosecutors wrote in charging documents obtained by the Washington Post.

Officials believe that the pair used the chainsaw the cut up the remains of Margaret. Then, on May 27, a witness told police that they saw Candace and Salia "in the wood line burning what they believed to be human remains."

Prosecutors wrote that Salia told investigators that she and her mother "attempted to burn her remains on a grill and a fire to the rear of the residence."

Candace has been charged with first and second-degree murder, while Salia was charged with accessory after the fact.

"The detectives of the Homicide Unit will ensure a thorough investigation is conducted and that both suspects are held accountable for their cruel and criminal behavior," said Major David Blazer, Commander, Major Crimes Division.