2 Killed, 5 Injured In Shooting After High School Graduation

By Bill Galluccio

June 7, 2023

Forensics Specialists Starting to Pack Evidence on Crime Scene After a Tragic Ending of a Violent Gun Fire Exchange Between Gang Members. Empty Handgun is the Murder Weapon Used to Shoot the Victims
Photo: Getty Images

Seven people were shot following a high school graduation in Virginia on Tuesday (June 6). Shawn Jackson, 18, who had just graduated from Huguenot High School, and his 36-year-old father, Renzo Smithwere killed in the shooting. Five others were injured by the gunfire. A 31-year-old is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, while the other four people, ages 14, 42, 55, and 58, suffered injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

In addition, at least six others suffered injuries in the chaos following the shooting, including a nine-year-old boy who was hit by a car.

Acting Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards said that the shooting took place at Monroe Park, which is outside of the Altria Theater, where the graduation ceremony was held.

Authorities took a 19-year-old suspect into custody and plan to charge him with two counts of second-degree murder. They did not provide any information about a possible motive for the shooting.

“This should have been a safe space,” Edwards said, “but someone decided to bring a gun and rain terror on our community.”

