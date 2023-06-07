Doe Boy Thanks Ja Rule & Jennifer Lopez For Clearing His New Song's Sample

“Thank you J.Lo, I appreciate it. I been begging yo ass for a year, we finally made it happen,” he said in his recent Instagram Story post. "Oh yeah, shout out Ja Rule, he came through clutch for a n***a. That was gangsta. I respect it.”



Doe Boy has been campaigning for Lopez to clear the record for at least a year. Last July, the 29-year-old posted a video in which he pleaded to J. Lo to approve the sample so that he could drop his summer banger.



“J. Lo, can you please clear my song? I need you to clear my song," Doe Boy said. "Please, I’ll give you whatever. The streets wanna hear that. This how much I love you. I’ve been loving you since I was a kid. Not in that kind of way because I respect Ben Affleck. I love Batman, too. I’m saying please and I don’t say please. You could ask anybody."



"Way I Walk" is set to appear on Doe Boy's upcoming album BEEZY which drops on Friday. Check out his new single below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE