Wheeler's got a busy summer to look forward to. He's preparing for his first-ever performance at the 2023 National Puerto Rican Day Parade in New York City this Sunday, June 11. The artist out of Salinas, PR plans to "play all the hits" while he rides on his own float in front over 25,000 people who are expected to attend the annual parade. He's also traveling around the U.S for his first official world tour. Wheeler kicked off the Emociones tour in Orlando back in February and aims to continue in states like Massachusetts, New Jersey, Texas and Missouri before he heads oversea later this year.



"I feel blessed," Wheeler said about the parade and his upcoming performances. "It's a blessing to be able to tour for the first time. It's been crazy, but I'm getting used to it now."



When he's not focused on performing, Wheeler is hard at work on his next project as well as his wife Zhamira Zambrano's upcoming album. The couple got married back in December after collaborating on their song "Dicelo" last August. Look out for both projects coming soon.