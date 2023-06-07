Jay Wheeler Talks Dream Collabs, His Puerto Rican Day Parade Debut & More
By Tony M. Centeno
June 9, 2023
Jay Wheeler is all about collaboration.
The Puerto Rican singer isn't the type to deny an opportunity to make fresh music with any artist from legends like Nicky Jam to newer acts like Myke Towers and Post Malone's artist Tyla Yaweh. In fact, Wheeler was on the set of a music video shoot for rising artist Deimi when we got a chance to speak with him.
"I love working with new people," Wheeler tells iHartRadio. "Cause I know when I was new I would've loved if someone would open the door that exposed me to the world. It reminds me that I started just like them."
Born José Ángel López Martínez, Wheeler started his music career in 2016. After two years in the game, the 29-year-old managed to connect with reggaetón veteran DJ Nelson, who executively produced his debut album Platonico in 2019. The album contains 13 tracks including his sole collaboration with Farruko.
The following year, Wheeler and Nelson released the album's sequel Platonicos featuring his breakthrough song "La Curiosidad" with Myke Towers and other high-profile collaborations. Following its success, he also dropped the remix to "La Curiosidad" with Towers, Jhay Cortez, Kendo Kaponi, Lunay and Rauw Alejandro. While he's joined forces with plenty of Latin artists, Wheeler has dreams of crossing over into the Hip-Hop realm.
"I'm a huge fan of rap music so Drake, Post Malone, The Weeknd and Lil Baby," Wheeler explained. "Producer-wise, Metro Boomin. That's a lot. If I could, I'd be here all day."
Wheeler's got a busy summer to look forward to. He's preparing for his first-ever performance at the 2023 National Puerto Rican Day Parade in New York City this Sunday, June 11. The artist out of Salinas, PR plans to "play all the hits" while he rides on his own float in front over 25,000 people who are expected to attend the annual parade. He's also traveling around the U.S for his first official world tour. Wheeler kicked off the Emociones tour in Orlando back in February and aims to continue in states like Massachusetts, New Jersey, Texas and Missouri before he heads oversea later this year.
"I feel blessed," Wheeler said about the parade and his upcoming performances. "It's a blessing to be able to tour for the first time. It's been crazy, but I'm getting used to it now."
When he's not focused on performing, Wheeler is hard at work on his next project as well as his wife Zhamira Zambrano's upcoming album. The couple got married back in December after collaborating on their song "Dicelo" last August. Look out for both projects coming soon.