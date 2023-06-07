Pope Francis Recovering Following Three-Hour Abdominal Surgery

Pope Francis is recovering following a three-hour surgery at Rome's Gemelli Hospital. Dr. Sergio Alfieri said that Pope Francis underwent a laparotomy to repair a hernia that had been causing "recurrent, painful, and worsening" symptoms.

Before the surgery, Francis chatted with members of the crowd in St. Peter's Square, following his weekly general audience.

Dr. Alfieri said that the Pontiff will remain in the hospital for a few days in a private 10th-floor suite reserved for popes. He is expected to make a full recovery and should be able to resume his duties as Pope with no limitations.

Alfieri said that Francis was in good spirits after the surgery, noting that "he even joked with me about when we would do the third operation."

The Vatican said that all of Pope Francis' scheduled audiences through June 18 have been canceled.

In March, Pope Francis spent five days at the hospital with a lung infection. He has also been hampered by persistent knee pain, which has forced him to use a wheelchair or cane to get around.