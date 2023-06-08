Drake, GloRilla 21 Savage & Lizzo Lead The Nominations For BET Awards 2023

By Tony M. Centeno

June 8, 2023

Drake, GloRilla, 21 Savage & Lizzo
Photo: Getty Images

The nominees for the BET Awards 2023 have been revealed.

On Thursday, June 8, BET shared the full list of nominees for the 22nd annual BET Awards going down later this month. Drake takes the lead with seven nominations including Best Male Hip Hop Artist, Best Group with 21 Savage and Best Collaboration with Future and Tems. He's also up for Album of the Year for Her Loss with 21 Savage and Viewer’s Choice Award. Right behind him is GloRilla with six nominations including Best Female Hip Hop Artist, Best New Artist, Album of the Year for Anyways, Life’s Great..., Video Of The Year and Best Collaboration.

21 Savage and Lizzo are the third-most nominated artists with five nominations each. Other nominees include Beyoncé, Ice Spice, Burna Boy, Chris Brown, Kendrick Lamar, Coco Jones and more. The nominees were announced ahead the all-star award show, which plans to celebrate 50 years of Hip-Hop throughout the night.

The BET Awards 2023 is happening live on June 25 at 8 p.m. on BET. See the full list of nominees below.

Album Of The Year

Anyways, Life's Great GloRilla

Breezy Chris Brown

God Did DJ Khaled

Her Loss Drake & 21 Savage

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers Kendrick Lamar

Renaissance Beyoncé

SOS SZA

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Ari Lennox

Beyoncé

Coco Jones

H.E.R.

Lizzo

SZA

Tems

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Blxst

Brent Faiyaz

Burna Boy

Chris Brown

Drake

The Weeknd

Usher

Best Group

City Girls

Drake & 21 Savage

Dvsn

Flo

Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin

Quavo & Takeoff

Wanmor

Best Collaboration

“Big Energy” (Remix) - Latto & Mariah Carey featuring DJ Khaled

“Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2” - Pinkpantheress & Ice Spice

“Call Me Every Day” - Chris Brown featuring Wizkid

“Can't Stop Won't Stop” - King Combs featuring Kodak Black

“Creepin'” - Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage

“F.N.F. (Let's Go)” - Hitkidd & Glorilla

“Tomorrow 2” - GloRilla & Cardi B

“Wait For U” - Future featuring Drake & Tems

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Cardi B

Coi Leray

GloRilla

Ice Spice

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

21 Savage

Drake

Future

J. Cole

Jack Harlow

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Baby

Video Of The Year

“We (Warm Embrace)” - Chris Brown

“2 Million Up” - Peezy, Jeezy & Real Boston Richey Feat. Rob49

“About Damn Time” - Lizzo

“Bad Habit” - Steve Lacy

“First Class” Jack Harlow

“Kill Bill” SZA

“Tomorrow 2’ - GloRilla & Cardi B

Video Director Of The Year

A$AP Rocky For AWGE

Benny Boom

Burna Boy

Cole Bennett

Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar

Director X

Teyana "Spike Tey" Taylor

Best New Artist

Ambré

Coco Jones

Doechii

Flo

GloRilla

Ice Spice

Lola Brooke

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

“Bless Me” - Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin

“Finished (Live)” - Tamela Mann

“I've Got Joy” - Cece Winans

“Kingdom” - Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin featuring Naomi Raine & Chandler Moore

“New” - Tye Tribbett

“One Moment From Glory” - Yolanda Adams

“The Better Benediction (Pt.2)” - PJ Morton featuring Lisa Knowles-Smith, Le'andria Johnson, Keke Wyatt, Kierra Sheard & Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Viewer’s Choice Award

“Break My Soul” - Beyoncé

“Jimmy Cooks” - Drake featuring 21 Savage

“Kill Bill” - SZA

“First Class” - Jack Harlow

“Super Freaky Girl” - Nicki Minaj

“About Damn Time” - Lizzo

“Last Last” - Burna Boy

“Wait For U” - Future featuring Drake & Tems

Best International Act

Aya Nakamura (France)

Ayra Starr (Nigeria)

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Central Cee (UK)

Ella Mai (UK)

Ko (South Africa)

L7nnon (Brazil)

Stormzy (UK)

Tiakola (France)

Uncle Waffles (South Africa)

Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act

Asake (Nigeria)

Camidoh (Ghana)

Flo (UK)

Libianca (Cameroon)

Maureen (France)

Mc Ryan Sp (Brazil)

Pabi Cooper (South Africa)

Raye (UK)

Werenoi (France)

BET HER

“About Damn Time” - Lizzo

“Boy's A Liar Pt. 2” - Pinkpantheress, Ice Spice

“Break My Soul” - Beyoncé

“Her” - Megan Thee Stallion

“Lift Me Up” - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Music From And Inspired By - Rihanna & Ludwig Göransson

“Players” - Coi Leray

“Special” - Lizzo

Best Movie

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Creed 3

Emancipation

Nope

The Woman King

Till

Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody

Best Actor

Amin Joseph

Brian Tyree Henry

Damson Idris

Daniel Kaluuya

Demetrius 'lil Meech' Flenory Jr.

Donald Glover

Michael B. Jordan

Best Actress

Angela Bassett

Coco Jones

Janelle James

Janelle Monáe

Keke Palmer

Viola Davis

Zendaya

Youngstars Award

Akira Akbar

Alaya High

Demi Singleton

Genesis Denise

Marsai Martin

Thaddeus J. Mixson

Dylan Gilmer

Sportswoman Of The Year Award

Alexis Morris

Allyson Felix

Angel Reese

Candace Parker

Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams

Sha'carri Richardson

Sportsman Of The Year Award

Aaron Judge

Bubba Wallace

Gervonta Davis

Jalen Hurts

Lebron James

Patrick Mahomes

Stephen Curry

