Drake, GloRilla 21 Savage & Lizzo Lead The Nominations For BET Awards 2023
By Tony M. Centeno
June 8, 2023
The nominees for the BET Awards 2023 have been revealed.
On Thursday, June 8, BET shared the full list of nominees for the 22nd annual BET Awards going down later this month. Drake takes the lead with seven nominations including Best Male Hip Hop Artist, Best Group with 21 Savage and Best Collaboration with Future and Tems. He's also up for Album of the Year for Her Loss with 21 Savage and Viewer’s Choice Award. Right behind him is GloRilla with six nominations including Best Female Hip Hop Artist, Best New Artist, Album of the Year for Anyways, Life’s Great..., Video Of The Year and Best Collaboration.
21 Savage and Lizzo are the third-most nominated artists with five nominations each. Other nominees include Beyoncé, Ice Spice, Burna Boy, Chris Brown, Kendrick Lamar, Coco Jones and more. The nominees were announced ahead the all-star award show, which plans to celebrate 50 years of Hip-Hop throughout the night.
The BET Awards 2023 is happening live on June 25 at 8 p.m. on BET. See the full list of nominees below.
Album Of The Year
Anyways, Life's Great GloRilla
Breezy Chris Brown
God Did DJ Khaled
Her Loss Drake & 21 Savage
Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers Kendrick Lamar
Renaissance Beyoncé
SOS SZA
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
Ari Lennox
Beyoncé
Coco Jones
H.E.R.
Lizzo
SZA
Tems
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
Blxst
Brent Faiyaz
Burna Boy
Chris Brown
Drake
The Weeknd
Usher
Best Group
City Girls
Drake & 21 Savage
Dvsn
Flo
Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin
Quavo & Takeoff
Wanmor
Best Collaboration
“Big Energy” (Remix) - Latto & Mariah Carey featuring DJ Khaled
“Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2” - Pinkpantheress & Ice Spice
“Call Me Every Day” - Chris Brown featuring Wizkid
“Can't Stop Won't Stop” - King Combs featuring Kodak Black
“Creepin'” - Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage
“F.N.F. (Let's Go)” - Hitkidd & Glorilla
“Tomorrow 2” - GloRilla & Cardi B
“Wait For U” - Future featuring Drake & Tems
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
Cardi B
Coi Leray
GloRilla
Ice Spice
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
21 Savage
Drake
Future
J. Cole
Jack Harlow
Kendrick Lamar
Lil Baby
Video Of The Year
“We (Warm Embrace)” - Chris Brown
“2 Million Up” - Peezy, Jeezy & Real Boston Richey Feat. Rob49
“About Damn Time” - Lizzo
“Bad Habit” - Steve Lacy
“First Class” Jack Harlow
“Kill Bill” SZA
“Tomorrow 2’ - GloRilla & Cardi B
Video Director Of The Year
A$AP Rocky For AWGE
Benny Boom
Burna Boy
Cole Bennett
Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar
Director X
Teyana "Spike Tey" Taylor
Best New Artist
Ambré
Coco Jones
Doechii
Flo
GloRilla
Ice Spice
Lola Brooke
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
“Bless Me” - Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin
“Finished (Live)” - Tamela Mann
“I've Got Joy” - Cece Winans
“Kingdom” - Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin featuring Naomi Raine & Chandler Moore
“New” - Tye Tribbett
“One Moment From Glory” - Yolanda Adams
“The Better Benediction (Pt.2)” - PJ Morton featuring Lisa Knowles-Smith, Le'andria Johnson, Keke Wyatt, Kierra Sheard & Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Viewer’s Choice Award
“Break My Soul” - Beyoncé
“Jimmy Cooks” - Drake featuring 21 Savage
“Kill Bill” - SZA
“First Class” - Jack Harlow
“Super Freaky Girl” - Nicki Minaj
“About Damn Time” - Lizzo
“Last Last” - Burna Boy
“Wait For U” - Future featuring Drake & Tems
Best International Act
Aya Nakamura (France)
Ayra Starr (Nigeria)
Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Central Cee (UK)
Ella Mai (UK)
Ko (South Africa)
L7nnon (Brazil)
Stormzy (UK)
Tiakola (France)
Uncle Waffles (South Africa)
Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act
Asake (Nigeria)
Camidoh (Ghana)
Flo (UK)
Libianca (Cameroon)
Maureen (France)
Mc Ryan Sp (Brazil)
Pabi Cooper (South Africa)
Raye (UK)
Werenoi (France)
BET HER
“About Damn Time” - Lizzo
“Boy's A Liar Pt. 2” - Pinkpantheress, Ice Spice
“Break My Soul” - Beyoncé
“Her” - Megan Thee Stallion
“Lift Me Up” - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Music From And Inspired By - Rihanna & Ludwig Göransson
“Players” - Coi Leray
“Special” - Lizzo
Best Movie
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Creed 3
Emancipation
Nope
The Woman King
Till
Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody
Best Actor
Amin Joseph
Brian Tyree Henry
Damson Idris
Daniel Kaluuya
Demetrius 'lil Meech' Flenory Jr.
Donald Glover
Michael B. Jordan
Best Actress
Angela Bassett
Coco Jones
Janelle James
Janelle Monáe
Keke Palmer
Viola Davis
Zendaya
Youngstars Award
Akira Akbar
Alaya High
Demi Singleton
Genesis Denise
Marsai Martin
Thaddeus J. Mixson
Dylan Gilmer
Sportswoman Of The Year Award
Alexis Morris
Allyson Felix
Angel Reese
Candace Parker
Naomi Osaka
Serena Williams
Sha'carri Richardson
Sportsman Of The Year Award
Aaron Judge
Bubba Wallace
Gervonta Davis
Jalen Hurts
Lebron James
Patrick Mahomes
Stephen Curry