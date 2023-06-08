Drake, GloRilla 21 Savage & Lizzo Lead The Nominations For BET Awards 2023

The nominees for the BET Awards 2023 have been revealed.



On Thursday, June 8, BET shared the full list of nominees for the 22nd annual BET Awards going down later this month. Drake takes the lead with seven nominations including Best Male Hip Hop Artist, Best Group with 21 Savage and Best Collaboration with Future and Tems. He's also up for Album of the Year for Her Loss with 21 Savage and Viewer’s Choice Award. Right behind him is GloRilla with six nominations including Best Female Hip Hop Artist, Best New Artist, Album of the Year for Anyways, Life’s Great..., Video Of The Year and Best Collaboration.