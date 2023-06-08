Ex-Husband Of Missing Woman Arrested After Human Remains Discovered

Authorities in Minnesota have made an arrest in connection with the case of Madeline Kingsbury, who has been missing since March 31. Kingsbury's ex-husband, and the father of her children, 29-year-old Adam Fravel, was taken into custody after human remains were found, the Winona Police Department said in a statement.

The remains were located in some brush on the side of the highway near the town of Mabel. Officials said they are working to identify the remains but believe they belong to Kingsbury based on information from their investigation into her disappearance.

Fravel is locked up at the Winona County Detention Center and is facing charges of second-degree murder.

Fravel has previously denied involvement in Kingsbury's disappearance. Since she went missing, he has been trying to gain custody of his two children, ages five and two. While the children are currently in the custody of Winona County, they are staying with Kingsbury's parents.