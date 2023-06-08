Officer Saves Kidnapped Woman Who Mouthed 'Help Me' During Traffic Stop

The North Myrtle Beach Police Department is praising one of its officers for helping rescue a kidnapped woman during a routine traffic stop. Officer Wallace was nearing the end of her overnight shift patrolling U.S. Highway 17 when she pulled over a white Jeep after it ran a red light.

Wallace approached the vehicle and began to speak with the female driver. While the male passenger wasn't looking, the woman repeatedly mouthed, "Help me."

Wallace then proceeded to get the male passenger, later identified as Collins Bates, out of the vehicle and put him in the back of her patrol car.

The female driver told Wallace that Bates shot somebody and then forced her to drive away from the scene. A few minutes later, a "Be On the Look Out" order for the white Jeep was sent out.

Bates was taken into custody, and a handgun was recovered under the passenger's seat of the Jeep. Bates is facing several charges, including attempted murder and kidnapping. He was denied bond and is being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

"Due to Officer Wallace proactively patrolling the streets of North Myrtle Beach, even to the last 30 minutes of her shift, a suspect in a shooting was arrested, and an unlawfully carried pistol was recovered underneath the suspect's seat. Our department and our community is lucky to have Officer Wallace. Great Job!" the department wrote on Facebook.