Teen's Body Found In Stolen SUV 4 Days After It Was Towed Following Crash

Authorities in Wisconsin have launched an investigation after the body of a 17-year-old was found in an SUV four days after it was towed from the scene of s single-vehicle accident.

The Milwaukee Police Department said that the SUV, which was believed to have been stolen, crashed into a tree last Thursday (June 1). The 16-year-old driver was injured in the crash and was taken into custody.

On Monday, officers were called to the tow lot and found the body of the teenager slumped on the floor in the rear portion of the SUV.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office is conducting an autopsy to determine how the 17-year-old died. Officials said they are launching an investigation with the police department and the city's Department of Public Works to determine why the boy's body was not discovered before the SUV was towed away.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, this is the third time since 2018 that a vehicle has been towed away with a body inside. In 2018, an eight-year-old girl was left overnight in a freezing car after her mother was arrested. She was found the next day by a tow lot attendant who heard her crying. Luckily, she was unharmed.

Then, in 2022, a truck was towed away from the scene of a fiery crash with a 21-year-old victim in the backseat.