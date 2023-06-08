Woman Drowns After Rescuing Grandson From Submerged Car

By Bill Galluccio

June 8, 2023

Car In Flooded River
Photo: Getty Images

A Tennessee woman drowned after she managed to rescue her grandson from a submerged car. The Marion County Sheriff's Office said that the vehicle veered off the road and crashed into the Sequatchie River in Whitwell on Monday (June 5). The accident occurred near Ketner's Mill, a historical landmark in Marion County.

A boy in the vehicle told the police that his grandmother was able to push him out of the car as the water was slowly rising. Once the boy was out of the car, he started swimming toward the shore. While he was able to reach the shore, his grandmother could not and was swept away by the river.

Authorities said that rescue crews found and recovered her body downstream. The identity of the boy and his late grandmother have not been released.

Officials said that investigators are still trying to determine what caused the woman to lose control and crash into the river.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.