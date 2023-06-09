Kelis & Bill Murray Spark Dating Rumors After Being Spotted Together

“They’ve met up in the States before which got people in the industry talking, and now are meeting up in London while they’re both here," a source told the outlet. "They’ve clearly hit it off."



The mother of three and the father of six reportedly met in the United States, but have only been spotted together overseas. Murray is in London to film a sequel to the revamped Ghostbusters franchise, which reportedly features some of the original cast. Meanwhile, Kelis has been overseas to perform at several shows.



Apparently, both celebrities have bonded after they both lost their significant others within the past two years. Kelis lost her late husband Mike Mora to stomach cancer last year. Murray's ex-wife Jennifer Butler also passed away in 2021. Although they divorced in 2008, Murray and Butler remained close over the years before her death.



As of this report, neither Kelis nor Murray have confirmed their relationship.