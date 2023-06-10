'Targeted' Shooting In San Francisco Leaves Nine Injured

Nine people were shot at a block party in the Mission District in San Francisco on Friday (June 9) night. Police were called to the scene just after 9 p.m. local time and found multiple gunshot victims.

Authorities said that five people were hospitalized, but they were all expected to survive. The victims were between the ages of 19 to 35.

One witness told KTVU that somebody in a car opened fire on a crowd of people.

Officials said that there is no threat to the public and called the shooting a "targeted and isolated incident." No suspects have been arrested, and no information on what caused the shooting has been released.

"Last night's shooting in the Mission is still under investigation. I know there are a lot of questions and concerns in the community, and people want answers," San Francisco Mayor London Breed tweeted. "We are still working to understand exactly what happened and why and we will share information as soon as we can."