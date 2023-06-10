'Unabomber' Ted Kaczynski Found Dead In His Prison Cell

Ted Kaczynski, the serial killer known as the "Unabomber," was found dead in his prison cell on Saturday (June 10) at the age of 81. Kaczynski was serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole for a series of targeted bombings that left three people dead and 23 injured between 1978 and 1995.

His cause of death was not immediately known.

Kaczynski targeted scientists with his explosives, which were delivered to the victims by mail. One of the bombs was triggered by altitude and detonated aboard an American Airlines flight.

Kaczynski was nabbed after the Washington Post and New York Times posted his anti-technology manifesto. The newspapers published his writings at the behest of the FBI because Kaczynski promised to stop killing people if his manifesto was published.

Kaczynski's brother recognized the writing style and turned him in to the FBI. Kaczynski was taken into custody in April 1996 after he was found living in a small cabin in a remote property near Lincoln, Montana, bringing one of the longest and costliest manhunts in American history to an end.