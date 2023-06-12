5SOS's Michael Clifford & Wife Crystal Expecting Their First Child

5 Seconds of Summer's Michael Clifford and his wife Crystal Leigh are going to be parents! The couple announced on Monday (June 12) that they are expecting their first child together and are due later this year.

"you're already everything," Clifford wrote on Instagram, alongside several adorable photos of him and Crystal showing off her growing baby bump and unable to hide their excitement. He also let fans know that their little one is expected to make their arrival in November. "baby clifford 11/11/23 🤍"

Both Clifford and Leigh, who got married in January 2021, are excited to take this next step in their relationship, with Leigh saying she is "over the moon" about their new addition, per People.

"Completely overflowing with joy, I have never been this happy in my entire life," she said. "I'd like to think it's the baby's good vibes and energy radiating through me, but it's probably just the hormones."

Clifford joked that his time being a dog dad has prepared him to welcome a little human into the world.

"I'm filled with excitement and also with nerves," said Clifford. "I've been a dog dad for a long time, so I think I'm ready for a small human to take care of and communicate with conversationally after eight years of one-sided dog convos!"