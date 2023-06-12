5SOS's Michael Clifford & Wife Crystal Expecting Their First Child
By Sarah Tate
June 12, 2023
5 Seconds of Summer's Michael Clifford and his wife Crystal Leigh are going to be parents! The couple announced on Monday (June 12) that they are expecting their first child together and are due later this year.
"you're already everything," Clifford wrote on Instagram, alongside several adorable photos of him and Crystal showing off her growing baby bump and unable to hide their excitement. He also let fans know that their little one is expected to make their arrival in November. "baby clifford 11/11/23 🤍"
Both Clifford and Leigh, who got married in January 2021, are excited to take this next step in their relationship, with Leigh saying she is "over the moon" about their new addition, per People.
"Completely overflowing with joy, I have never been this happy in my entire life," she said. "I'd like to think it's the baby's good vibes and energy radiating through me, but it's probably just the hormones."
Clifford joked that his time being a dog dad has prepared him to welcome a little human into the world.
"I'm filled with excitement and also with nerves," said Clifford. "I've been a dog dad for a long time, so I think I'm ready for a small human to take care of and communicate with conversationally after eight years of one-sided dog convos!"
Leigh also revealed that despite having trouble sleeping, as well as a "small" but "terrifying" incident early on in her pregnancy that saw them racing to the hospital, she has been feeling great.
"We have friends who have had incredibly difficult pregnancies, so I was prepared for the worst. But so far, it's actually been pretty great and I feel very fortunate and high with happiness," she said, also giving her hubby a shoutout for helping her through any rough patches. "Michael has been such an incredible partner through it all though, I really do feel like we are pregnant together."
So how is Clifford preparing for fatherhood? Unlike some dads-to-be who read up on what to expect, the 5SOS musician has yet to finish any books he's been given. Leigh said she's bought dozens of books for Clifford but "he's only started reading one."
"I'm the type of parent who is like, 'I don't need to read books! I know exactly what to do,'" Clifford said. "And then minutes after the baby is born I'll be screaming saying, 'I wasn't prepared!'"
Clifford also gave a sweet shoutout to his "strong" wife as well as anyone who has given birth, saying the experience of expecting a baby has "changed my outlook on life."
"The fact that for every single human on the planet (including everyone reading this) a strong woman had to go through carrying a baby, going through all of the emotions that came with being pregnant, and then deliver the baby is just astounding," he said, adding, "It's incredibly remarkable and shows just how strong women are. Crystal is going to be an amazing mother."
Congratulations to the happy family!