Actor Treat Williams Dead At 71

Actor Treat Williams, well known for his work on Everwood and in Hair, died in a motorcycle accident at age 71. The star's agent confirmed the sad news to People magazine on Monday saying, "He was killed this afternoon. He was making a left or a right [and] a car cut him off. I'm just devastated. He was the nicest guy. He was so talented."

The agent went on to say, "He was an actor's actor. Filmmakers loved him. He's been the heart of the Hollywood since the late 1970s. He was really proud of his performance this year. He's been so happy with the work that I got him. He's had a balanced career."

The crash occurred in Dorset, Vermont, near where the actor owned a farmhouse, around 5 p.m. According to the fire chief, the accident involved just one car and Williams' motorcycle. Authorities suspect the driver didn't see the bike. While officials didn't confirm Williams identity, they did say that the victim of the crash was airlifted to a hospital by helicopter.

Williams' career began in 1975 when he made his film debut in Deadly Hero. He played "George Berger" in the 1979 film Hair and earned a Golden Globe nomination for it for New Star Of The Year - Actor. He got a second Globe nod in 1981 for Prince of the City. In 2002, he portrayed "Dr. Andrew 'Andy' Brown" on The WB's Everwood and during his tenure built a career of over 120 credits.

Treat loved spending time in Vermont and would often share photos on social media of his time there.