New York City Firefighter Drowns While Trying To Save Daughter

A New York City firefighter drowned while trying to rescue his daughter on Friday (June 9). Mark Batista took his family to Avon-by-the-Sea in New Jersey.

Within minutes of arriving, one of his daughters ran into the ocean but got caught in a rip current. As the current dragged his daughter away, Batista rushed into the water to save her. The current was too strong for Batista, who was also dragged under.

As bystanders called 911, police and rescue swimmers responded and were able to find Batista's daughter struggling to tread water. She was brought to shore and taken to the hospital, where she is expected to make a full recovery.

Her name and age were not released.

About an hour later, the rescue swimmers found Batista and pulled him out of the water. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

"We are heartbroken to learn about the death of Firefighter Mark Batista, who died Friday while swimming at the Jersey Shore," the New York City Fire Department said in a statement. He was "a dedicated public servant who spent fifteen years serving in the FDNY as both an EMT and a firefighter. We join his family in mourning his tragic passing."

Officials said there were no lifeguards on duty at the time. The Monmouth County Sheriff's Office warned beachgoers to stay out of the water when there are no lifeguards present.

"In the wake of this morning's unfortunate incident in Avon, where a man drowned while trying to rescue his daughter after she was caught in rough surf, we once again caution all to please NOT go in the water when there are no lifeguards on duty."