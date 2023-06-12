U-Haul Truck With Dead Woman's Body Towed To Storage Facility

By Bill Galluccio

June 12, 2023

U-Haul Moving Truck Rental Location. U-Haul offers moving and storage solutions.
Photo: Getty Images

Authorities in Texas have launched an investigation after a woman's body was discovered in the back of a U-Haul truck. After the U-Haul truck was towed to a storage facility, employees noticed a disgusting odor emanating from the back of the truck and called the police.

Officers arrived and found the body of a woman wrapped in a sheet and plastic hidden behind furniture in the back of the truck. They believed the body had been there for several days based on the smell.

Officials said they are waiting for the results of the autopsy to determine how the woman died. Sgt. William Dunn with the Houston Police Department said that investigators know the last person to rent the U-Haul and are trying to determine when it was last used.

They did not say why the U-Haul was towed to the facility.

No arrests have been made, and authorities are asking the public to come forward with any information that may assist their investigation.

