WATCH: Bear Goes Swimming In The Water On Crowded Florida Beach

By Bill Galluccio

June 12, 2023

Alaskan Coastal Brown bear waving
Photo: Getty Images

Beachgoers in Destin, Florida, were left stunned after a black bear decided to take a swim in the Gulf of Mexico. Several people captured videos of the bear as it played in the water.

"We had been watching him several minutes come in from out pretty far, "Chris Barron told CNN. "Most people didn't realize it was a bear."

Captain Frank Merrell was returning from a diving trip when he saw the animal in the water.

"My first thought was maybe a dog, but I was in complete shock when I realized it was a bear," he told WRBW.

After a few minutes, the bear got tired of playing in the water and ran off into the sand dunes.

Officials do not know where the bear came from or why it decided to head to the beach with so many people. While bears are common in northern Florida, the Department of Fish and Wildlife said that the bears usually prefer to stay in areas with a dense understory, such as swamps, scrub oak ridges, and flatwoods.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.