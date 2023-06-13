The song has become one of their most celebrated collaborations. At the 55th annual Grammy Awards, the song helped the duo win Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song. "N***as In Paris" is the second song from West that has surpassed 10 million sales. Ye had previously joined the Diamond club when his single "Stronger" off his Graduation album hit the 10 million mark back in 2021.



Following WTT, JAY-Z and Kanye West had only collaborated together on Drake's "Pop Style" in 2016. Then, in 2021, Hov appeared on Ye's hit "Jail" off his Donda album. According to recently leaked footage from a documentary about the making of Donda, Ye can be seen threatening to take people off the album who didn't show up to his massive listening session at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta including JAY-Z.



“Everybody that’s not here, I’m taking their verses off,” Ye said. “I’m taking JAY-Z verse, I’m taking — if there’s anybody not here on the porch with me, they’re not on this version.”



Despite his outburst, Ye ended up keeping Hov on the original version of the record. Now that they're both in the Diamond club together, fans will have to wait and see if the duo will reunite once again.

