JAY-Z Earns His First-Ever Diamond Record Thanks To This Collab With Ye
By Tony M. Centeno
June 13, 2023
For the first time in his nearly 30-year career, JAY-Z has finally earned himself a Diamond record.
On Monday, June 12, Chart Data confirmed that the Brooklyn native's 2011 hit "N***as In Paris" with Kanye West went 10x platinum according to the Recording Industry Association of America. The song was one of several successful singles off their collaborative album Watch The Throne. After learning about the achievement, one of the song's producers Hit-Boy took to social media to offer his reaction.
“It’s a real blessing to be apart of the song that became jay-z first diamond record and producing the album that won Nas his first grammy. What a life," he tweeted.
it’s a real blessing to be apart of the song that became jay-z first diamond record and producing the album that won Nas his first grammy. What a life 🙏🏾— Hit-Boy (@Hit_Boy) June 12, 2023
The song has become one of their most celebrated collaborations. At the 55th annual Grammy Awards, the song helped the duo win Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song. "N***as In Paris" is the second song from West that has surpassed 10 million sales. Ye had previously joined the Diamond club when his single "Stronger" off his Graduation album hit the 10 million mark back in 2021.
Following WTT, JAY-Z and Kanye West had only collaborated together on Drake's "Pop Style" in 2016. Then, in 2021, Hov appeared on Ye's hit "Jail" off his Donda album. According to recently leaked footage from a documentary about the making of Donda, Ye can be seen threatening to take people off the album who didn't show up to his massive listening session at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta including JAY-Z.
“Everybody that’s not here, I’m taking their verses off,” Ye said. “I’m taking JAY-Z verse, I’m taking — if there’s anybody not here on the porch with me, they’re not on this version.”
Despite his outburst, Ye ended up keeping Hov on the original version of the record. Now that they're both in the Diamond club together, fans will have to wait and see if the duo will reunite once again.