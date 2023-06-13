When determining where to live, safety and affordability are typically some of the top priorities a potential renter or home-buyer considers. SmartAsset recently analyzed safety and affordability data for 370 suburbs in 100 of the largest cities in the U.S. to determine which suburbs are the safest in the country. While three of the Top 5 suburb can be found in Indiana, the safest suburb in the country is a place just outside Washington, D.C. Two spots in North Carolina, however, managed to rank in the Top 50.

Apex ranked No. 22 overall while Cary came in at No. 30 and Fuquay-Varina at No. 37. Located outside of Raleigh, Apex is the safest North Carolina suburb on the list with a violent crime rate of 60 per 100,000 residents, a property crime rate of 875 per 100,000 residents and a vehicular mortality rate of 7.2 per 100,000 residents.

These are the 15 safest suburbs in America, according to the report:

Great Falls, Virginia Carmel, Indiana Bethesda, Maryland Fishers, Indiana Noblesville, Indiana Lehi, Utah Fort Bliss, Texas Frisco, Texas Dacula, Georgia Castle Rock, Colorado Edgewater, New Jersey Rockville, Maryland McKinney, Texas Fort Lee, New Jersey Naperville, Illinois

Check out the full report at smartasset.com to read up on the safest suburbs in the country.