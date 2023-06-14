Billy Porter Delivers Stunning Performance Of His Buzzing Single

By Tony M. Centeno

June 16, 2023

Billy Porter
Photo: Adrianna Casiano for iHeartRadio

Billy Porter captivated his fans with a glamourous performance.

On Thursday, June 15, the singer and actor dominated the stage at iHeartRadio's Can't Cancel Pride 2023. He appeared in a shimmering zebra print jumpsuit to perform his hit "Baby Was A Dancer" with a squad of dancers all around him.

"I feel the love in here tonight," he told the crowd. "I love the message of inclusivity and community that Can't Cancel Pride sends, and all it does to celebrate the fullness of who we are. And we persevere together. For example, I am living a full and joyous life with HIV and I'm so hopeful about the future for people like me."

Porter explained all the medical advancements that has helped reduce the impact of HIV. These include medications that help make the disease undetectable and untransmittable. That's when he brought up his friend Sir Elton John. He announced the Impact Award that John won last year was renamed as the "Elton John Impact Award." That's when Elton himself appeared via video announce this year's winner, Brandi Carlyle.

His performance at Can't Cancel Pride comes nearly a month after her dropped his new song "Fashion." The energetic track is the third offering from his forthcoming studio album The Black Mona Lisa.

“You know I can turn a lewk, honey, but this song is not actually about fashion.” Billy Porter said about the new song. “It’s about trusting in the vision for your life, no matter what anyone else says. The things that are timeless - love, joy, peace - those are the things that are always in fashion.”

Listen to "Fashion" below.

Billy Porter
