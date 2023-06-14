Porter explained all the medical advancements that has helped reduce the impact of HIV. These include medications that help make the disease undetectable and untransmittable. That's when he brought up his friend Sir Elton John. He announced the Impact Award that John won last year was renamed as the "Elton John Impact Award." That's when Elton himself appeared via video announce this year's winner, Brandi Carlyle.



His performance at Can't Cancel Pride comes nearly a month after her dropped his new song "Fashion." The energetic track is the third offering from his forthcoming studio album The Black Mona Lisa.



“You know I can turn a lewk, honey, but this song is not actually about fashion.” Billy Porter said about the new song. “It’s about trusting in the vision for your life, no matter what anyone else says. The things that are timeless - love, joy, peace - those are the things that are always in fashion.”



Listen to "Fashion" below.