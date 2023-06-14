YNW Melly is currently facing double murder charges after prosecutors accused him of orchestrating the shooting of two friends Anthony Williams aka YNW Sakchaser and Christopher Thomas, Jr. aka YNW Juvy back in October 2018. On day one of the trial, the prosecution and the defense made their opening statements and heard testimony from several people including law enforcement and first responders who were there on the night when Melly's associate YNW Bortlen brought the deceased bodies to the hospital in Miramar.



The noise of his celebrity supporters hasn't been able to drown out the frustration from the victim's families. The parents of YNW Juvy spoke out following the first couple of days of the trial and expressed how hard it's been over the past four years since their son's death. His mother Leondra Phillips spoke to NBC 6 South Florida and demanded justice for Juvy. Meanwhile, his dad spoke about what may have led to his son's murder and also went off on those who support Melly's freedom.



See what he had to say below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE