Chris Janson To Celebrate 'The Outlaw Side Of Me' With Album Release Party

By Taylor Fields

June 14, 2023

Chris Janson's new album, The Outlaw Side of Me, is almost here, and the country star is celebrating big with fans just a few days after the project's official release during an intimate album release party.

The Outlaw Side of Me is Janson's fifth full-length studio album following 2022's All In, and showcases 14 new songs, including guest appearances by Darius Rucker, Dolly Parton and Slash. In a statement, Chris explained of his new project, "From the minute I started this album ’til the minute we finished, I enjoyed every second. This record encompasses all sides of me: the lover, the party guy, the conservationist, the family man… I love these songs, and I had such a good time making the music. The Outlaw Side of Me is my favorite album to date."

During his exclusive iHeartCountry Album Release Party, Janson will perform some of his new music live, as well as talk about The Outlaw Side of Me and more during a special Q&A hosted by iHeartRadio's Wayne D.

Fans can watch and tune in free for a stream of Chris Janson's iHeartCountry Album Release Party on Friday, June 20th at 10pm ET/7pm PT via iHeartCountry's YouTube channel. The show will also be broadcast across iHeartRadio's iHeartCountry station. 

Get into the spirit for the exclusive iHeartCountry Album Release Party with Chris Janson by checking out some of his The Outlaw Side of Me songs below.

