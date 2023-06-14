YK Osiris Faces Backlash After He Appeared To Forcibly Kiss Sukihana

Osiris walked away while laughing, but Suki, Duval and the fans who saw the video were not. Social media users didn't waste anytime criticizing the "Worth It" artist for what he did. Some accused him of sexually assaulting Suki and shamed him for doing so.



"YK Osiris is so digusting for that & then gon have the nerve to go run to men seeking validation after the sunt he pulled," one Twitter user commented. "He like a bad a** annoying kid you wanna pluck."



"ykosiris need to go to jail since when sexual assault funny y'all n***as weird," another person wrote.



The damning video prompted others to speak on other instances where Suki was subjected to sexual harassment. During her recent interview on Kandi Burress' podcast, Sukihana appeared to look uncomfortable while co-host DJ AONE made sexual comments about what he wanted to do with her. Burress told him he was too "aggressive" and Suki clarified that she wasn't a fan of it.



“No, I don’t," she said when AONE suggested she liked his aggressive talk. "During sex maybe but, you know, not right now.”



You can see that moment here. So far, neither Suki nor YK have commented on the video. See what The Breakfast Club had to say about the situation below.