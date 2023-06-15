New restaurants pop up across Texas every single day. While these modern establishments are fun to visit and offer delicious cuisine, they do not have the historic charm, memories stained into each old table, and familiar atmosphere like that of restaurants that have been around for multiple decades. There is one restaurant in each state that is known for standing the tests of time, and being the oldest restaurant around.

According to a list compiled by Food & Wine, the oldest restaurant in Texas is The Stagecoach Restaurant located in Salado.

Here is what Food & Wine had to say about the oldest restaurant in the entire state:

"By the time this vital link to Texas history — a stagecoach stop established in 1861 on the Chisholm Trail — shuttered for renovation in 2015, it was barely feeling itself anymore, having fallen far from its heady early days, when it played host to everyone from Sam Houston to Jesse James. Thank goodness one of the state's most handsome old inns — perhaps now more appealing than ever — is back. While old-timers have balked at some of the upgrades, the restaurant's menu has brought back some of the more popular dishes from its mid-century heyday, from a tomato aspic starter to the strawberry kiss — ice cream on a bed of meringue, bathed in strawberry sauce — for dessert."

