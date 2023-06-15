Tom Holland Reveals Zendaya Was His Childhood Celebrity Crush
By Rebekah Gonzalez
June 15, 2023
Tom Holland shared some details about his relationship with Zendaya during a recent interview with Buzzfeed Celeb. The actor was asked to answer "30 Questions As Quickly As Possible" for a video shared on June 14th, and fans can't help but gush over all of the sweet things he said about his longtime girlfriend. Especially, when he was asked who his celebrity crush was growing up.
"Zendaya, easy," he said without hesitation. The Euphoria star was also mentioned when Tom was asked to reveal the last person he sent a meme to. "Zendaya. It's non-stop," he shared before adding, "And she sends me too much. I can't keep up because I delete my Instagram for days at a time. I download it to post and then I have to check my messages and I'll have hundreds and hundreds of things from her. I try and keep up but it's intense."
Earlier this month, Holland rang in his 27th birthday on June 1st and Zendaya celebrated with a sweet tribute. The actress shared two new photos of her on and off-screen boyfriend in the ocean on her Instagram Story in honor of his birthday. While she didn't share any words on the photos, she did add a heart and heart-eyes emoji on each photo. Zendaya has also opened up about their relationship in interviews this year. The two have been dating since they met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016 but it turns out the American actress still isn't used to Holland's British accent. During an April interview with The Sun, Zendaya reportedly admitted she can't understand her boyfriend's South London slang. “I love the British accent, but as much as Tom tries to explain it to me, I will never understand rhyming slang," Zendaya said.
"Like I understand the concept — but what do apples and pears have to do with stairs?" she said referring to the Cockney rhyming slang for the word "stairs." Zendaya continued, "It’s cute when he tells me all the different phrases — but I really don’t get it!”