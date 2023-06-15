Tom Holland Reveals Zendaya Was His Childhood Celebrity Crush

Tom Holland shared some details about his relationship with Zendaya during a recent interview with Buzzfeed Celeb. The actor was asked to answer "30 Questions As Quickly As Possible" for a video shared on June 14th, and fans can't help but gush over all of the sweet things he said about his longtime girlfriend. Especially, when he was asked who his celebrity crush was growing up.

"Zendaya, easy," he said without hesitation. The Euphoria star was also mentioned when Tom was asked to reveal the last person he sent a meme to. "Zendaya. It's non-stop," he shared before adding, "And she sends me too much. I can't keep up because I delete my Instagram for days at a time. I download it to post and then I have to check my messages and I'll have hundreds and hundreds of things from her. I try and keep up but it's intense."