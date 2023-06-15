Two Americans Found Dead In Their Hotel Room In Mexico's Baja California

Two Americans were found dead in their hotel room in Hotel Rancho Pescadero in El Pescadero, Mexico. El Pescadero is just north of Cabo San Lucas on Mexico's Baja California peninsula.

Paramedics were called to the room and found John Heathco, 41, and Abby Lutz, 22, unconscious. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

"We are truly heartbroken by this terrible tragedy. Our hearts are with the impacted families and loved ones during this unimaginable loss," Henar Gil, the general manager of Rancho Pescadero, told Fox News in a statement. "Local authorities are still actively investigating the situation, and the safety and security of our guests and colleagues remains a top priority, as always."

There was no evidence of violence, and investigators believe the two died from gas inhalation. The Baja California Sur Attorney General's Office said the two were dead for about ten hours before they were discovered. Officials said that an investigation into their deaths remains ongoing.

In October, three Americans died from carbon monoxide poisoning while staying at an Airbnb in Mexico City.