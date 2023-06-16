American Tourist Killed In Attack Near Historic German Castle

An American tourist was arrested in Germany for allegedly killing an American woman and injuring another in an attack near the historic Neuschwanstein Castle.

Authorities said the 30-year-old suspect approached two women, ages 21 and 22, on a hiking trail near the castle. The man, who has not been identified, convicted the two ladies to follow him to a remote trail, promising them a breathtaking view of the castle.

The man then proceeded to attack the younger woman. The other woman intervened and tried to stop the attack, but the suspect pushed her down the slope of the mountain. He then tried to sexually assault the 21-year-old woman and then pushed her down the slope as well.

Both women fell about 165 feet. The 22-year-old woman was responsive when rescuers found them and was taken to the hospital. The other woman was seriously injured and had to be airlifted to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The suspect fled the scene but was quickly arrested by the police. He remains jailed on suspicion of murder, attempted murder, and a sexual offense.