Ed Sheeran To Perform Special iHeartRadio LIVE Show For Fans: How To Stream

Ed Sheeran recently released his new album - (Subtract), and is keeping the celebration going with a special and intimate show for fans on June 21st.

Subtract is Sheeran's sixth album following 2021's = (Equals), and showcases 14 new songs including previously-released songs like "Eyes Closed" and "Boat." When he first announced his new album, the singer/songwriter shared a deeply personal note with fans, explaining, "I had been working on Subtract for a decade, trying to sculpt the perfect acoustic album, writing and recording hundreds of songs with a clear vision of what I thought it should be. Then at the start of 2022, a series of events changed my life, my mental health, and ultimately the way I viewed music and art. Writing songs is my therapy. It helps me make sense of my feelings. I wrote without thought of what the songs would be, I just wrote whatever tumbled out. And in just over a week, I replaced a decade’s worth of work with my deepest darkest thoughts."

He added, "As an artist I didn’t feel like I could credibly put a body of work into the world that didn’t accurately represent where I am and how I need to express myself at this point in my life. This album is purely that. It’s opening the trapdoor into my soul. For the first time I’m not trying to craft an album people will like, I’m merely putting something out that’s honest and true to where I am in my adult life."

During his exclusive iHeartRadio LIVE show, Sheeran will perform songs from Subtract, in addition to some fan favorites, as well as talk about the new album and more during an special Q&A with Charlamagne tha God.

Fans can listen and tune in free for a stream of iHeartRadio LIVE with Ed Sheeran on Wednesday, June 21st at 7pm local time via iHeartRadio's Hit Nation Channel and Today's Mix. The show will also be broadcast across iHeartRadio's pop and Hot AC stations.