Gunna Releases His Brand New Album 'A Gift & A Curse'
By Tony M. Centeno
June 16, 2023
As promised, Gunna decided to drop his first project since he was released from jail.
On Friday, June 16, the Young Stoner Life signee released his new project a Gift & a Curse. Straight out of the gate, Gunna gives fans a better understanding of what he's been going through over the past year. On the introductory track "back at it," he shares his thoughts about being outside again after he missed out on "millions and millions." He continues by addressing all the haters who turned on him because of allegations made by other people, and emphasized that he didn't snitch in songs like "back to the moon," "rodeo dr," and "I was just thinking."
"Let's get back to that basic, main reason they fakin' 'cause I done been f**kin' they h*es," Gunna raps on "back to the moon." "Only reason you said it 'cause these n***as said it, you suckin' the d**k and the toes."
“I know you heard I been pullin’ up pressin’ these n****s who claimin’ I ratted," he continues on "rodeo dr." And been all on the yacht with my muthaf**kin’ shirt off, look at it, my whole body tatted."
Gunna returned with new music at the top of the month he dropped his single "bread & butter," and its accompanying music video. Two weeks later, the "pushin P" rapper announced his plans to deliver his fourth studio album. It arrives a year and half after he dropped DS4EVER.
Listen to Gunna's new album a Gift & a Curse below.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE