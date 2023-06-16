Gunna Releases His Brand New Album 'A Gift & A Curse'

"Let's get back to that basic, main reason they fakin' 'cause I done been f**kin' they h*es," Gunna raps on "back to the moon." "Only reason you said it 'cause these n***as said it, you suckin' the d**k and the toes."

“I know you heard I been pullin’ up pressin’ these n****s who claimin’ I ratted," he continues on "rodeo dr." And been all on the yacht with my muthaf**kin’ shirt off, look at it, my whole body tatted."



Gunna returned with new music at the top of the month he dropped his single "bread & butter," and its accompanying music video. Two weeks later, the "pushin P" rapper announced his plans to deliver his fourth studio album. It arrives a year and half after he dropped DS4EVER.



Listen to Gunna's new album a Gift & a Curse below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

