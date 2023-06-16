Hit-Boy has teamed up with his OG for a new project just in time for Father's Day.



On Friday, June 16, the Grammy award-winning producer released his new album Surf Or Drown Vol. 2. Hit-Boy recruits his dad Big Hit to join him on the project which contains 10 fresh tracks and 10 instrumentals. In addition to fresh verses from his pops, Hit also taps Big Sean, Dom Kennedy and GARREN to hop on the record as well. The project serves as the follow-up to the first installment of Surf Or Drown, which dropped back in March.