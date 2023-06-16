Hit-Boy Teams Up With His Dad Big Hit For 'Surf Or Drown Vol. 2'
By Tony M. Centeno
June 16, 2023
Hit-Boy has teamed up with his OG for a new project just in time for Father's Day.
On Friday, June 16, the Grammy award-winning producer released his new album Surf Or Drown Vol. 2. Hit-Boy recruits his dad Big Hit to join him on the project which contains 10 fresh tracks and 10 instrumentals. In addition to fresh verses from his pops, Hit also taps Big Sean, Dom Kennedy and GARREN to hop on the record as well. The project serves as the follow-up to the first installment of Surf Or Drown, which dropped back in March.
1 month out the penitentiary, Me and my dad Big Hit dropping a album tonight. is this the first full father and son rap album ever ? #SurfOrDrownVol2 🌊 pic.twitter.com/U3sIjmOXPE— Hit-Boy (@Hit_Boy) June 15, 2023
"1 month out the penitentiary, Me and my dad Big Hit dropping a album tonight. is this the first full father and son rap album ever ?" Hit-Boy tweeted.
Immediately upon his release from prison, Big Hit went to the studio with his son to begin working on the project. Last month, Hit-Boy praised his dad for keeping his pen sharp throughout his 9-year bid in prison in a inspirational Instagram post. He included a video of Big Hit's first night out and screenshots of past complements about his dad's bars from the late Nipsey Hussle and A$AP Yams.
Since his release, Hit-Boy and Big Hit have been inseparable. They've been spotted out everywhere from the studio to the premiere of Hulu's White Men Can't Jump. At the top of June, the father/son duo fueled up hype for their project with the release of their first single "Reckless & Ratchet." They followed up with "Tony Fontana 4" and "More 4 Me" soon after.
Listen to Hit-Boy and Big Hit on their first joint project below.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE