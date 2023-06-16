NBA Decides On Punishment For Ja Morant

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant has been suspended 25 games without pay during the upcoming 2023-24 season for "conduct detrimental to the league," which begin immediately, the NBA announced in a news release shared on Friday (June 16).

Morant was seen holding a firearm in an Instagram Live video shared by the account @_dtap2 on May 13, less than two months after serving an eight-game suspension for an Instagram Live video in which he appeared to be holding a firearm in a Denver nightclub during the 2022-23 regular season.

"Ja Morant's decision to once again wield a firearm on social media is alarming and disconcerting given his similar conduct in March for which he was already suspended eight games," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in the news release. "The potential for other young people to emulate Ja's conduct is particularly concerning. Under these circumstances, we believe a suspension of 25 games is appropriate and makes clear that engaging in reckless and irresponsible behavior with guns will not be tolerated.

"For Ja, basketball needs to take a back seat at this time. Prior to his return to play, he will be required to formulate and fulfill a program with the league that directly addresses the circumstances that led him to repeat this destructive behavior."