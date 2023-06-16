President Biden Names New CDC Director

President Joe Biden has picked Dr. Mandy Cohen to lead the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Cohen earned a medical degree from Yale and a master’s in public health from Harvard. She previously served as secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services from 2017 until last year.

Cohen also has experience in the federal government, working as the chief operating officer and chief of staff at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

“Dr. Cohen is one of the nation’s top physicians and health leaders with experience leading large and complex organizations and a proven track record protecting Americans’ health and safety,” President Biden said in a statement.

“Dr. Cohen has been recognized by leaders from both parties for her ability to find common ground and put complex policy into action. I look forward to working with Dr. Cohen as she leads our nation’s finest scientists and public health experts with integrity and transparency,” the president added.

Cohen will take over for Dr. Rochelle Walensky, who is leaving the agency at the end of the month after taking over in 2021.