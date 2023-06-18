There are plenty of genres that ooze from the LP's overall sound including Chicago's drill scene, acid-house, industrial Hip-Hop and elements of trap music. At the same time, he also incorporated samples of music from around the world. He used a Hindi sample on "I Am A God" as well as a sample of Hungarian rock group Omega on "New Slaves." He even sampled Nina Simone's 1965 version of "Strange Fruit" for "Blood On The Leaves."



The album's release made headlines for numerous reasons. At the time, it was Ye's first project in three years following the release of his critically-acclaimed project My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy. Instead of a traditional cover, Ye opted to go with a blank CD case with a single piece of red tape at the edge. The album's first singles "New Slaves" and "Black Skinhead" drew plenty of excitement from artists and fans alike. While some critics believed he was raising the bar in music, others considered the album a complete departure from his previous catalog.



Another reason why the album received massive attention is because Ye faced off with several artists on release day including J. Cole, Mac Miller and Statik Selektah. Despite Cole moving his release date for Born Sinner a week early to June 18, Ye ended up on top after Yeezus debuted at No. 1. While the album became a complete success, it marked the end of what fans knew as "the Old Kanye."



Relive Ye's Yeezus album below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE