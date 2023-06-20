16-Month-Old Child Dies After Being Left Alone While Mom Went On Vacation

An Ohio mother has been arrested following the death of her 16-month-old daughter. Authorities said that Kristel Candelario, 31, left her daughter Jailyn home alone while she went on vacation for over a week.

Candelario told investigators that she left on June 8 to spend some time in Puerto Rico and Detroit. When she returned home eight days later, on June 16, she found her daughter was unresponsive.

A preliminary investigation into the death revealed that the young girl was extremely dehydrated. Authorities are still awaiting the results of the autopsy to determine the exact cause of the young girl's death.

Candelario was taken into custody and is being charged with murder. Her bond was set at $1 million, and she remains locked up until her pre-trial hearing, which is scheduled for June 28.

Candelario wasn't the only Cleveland-area mother charged with murdering her child last week. Timmeka Eggleton was charged with murdering her three-year-old son after he was found unresponsive in a stroller at a local Family Dollar store.