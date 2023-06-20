5 Missing After Submersible Exploring Titanic Wreckage Vanishes

By Jason Hall

June 20, 2023

Submarine
Photo: Getty Images

Five people were reported to be onboard a submersible that vanished Sunday (June 18) during its mission to explore wreckage of the Titanic, NBC News reports.

British billionaire Hamish Harding, the owner and chairman of Action Aviation, Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son, Suleman, were among the five missing people onboard the vessel at the time of its disappearance, with two others yet to be identified publicly as of Tuesday (June 20) morning. The submersible -- which differs from a submarine as it relies on outside support, rather than renewing its own power and breathing air -- offered passengers an up-close experience to explore the Titanic wreckage in the Atlantic Ocean for $250,000 and was only the third mission hosted by OceanGate Expeditions since initially being offered in 2021.

The sub is reported to only have 96 hours of "reserve capacity" oxygen supply and U.S. Coast Guard officials said they've "brought all assets that we have available" as their search continues.

“We really brought all assets that we have available to us to bear on finding the submersible and the people in it,” Rear Adm. John Mauger said during a news conference on Monday (June 19) via NBC News. “When something happens on the high seas, it gets complicated quickly," Mauger added.

Mauger said the submersible was believed to have around 70 of the full 96 hours available at the time of his update on Monday. The Titanic wreckage is located about 370 nautical miles off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada, and 900 miles east of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, in the Atlantic Ocean.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.