5 Missing After Submersible Exploring Titanic Wreckage Vanishes

Five people were reported to be onboard a submersible that vanished Sunday (June 18) during its mission to explore wreckage of the Titanic, NBC News reports.

British billionaire Hamish Harding, the owner and chairman of Action Aviation, Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son, Suleman, were among the five missing people onboard the vessel at the time of its disappearance, with two others yet to be identified publicly as of Tuesday (June 20) morning. The submersible -- which differs from a submarine as it relies on outside support, rather than renewing its own power and breathing air -- offered passengers an up-close experience to explore the Titanic wreckage in the Atlantic Ocean for $250,000 and was only the third mission hosted by OceanGate Expeditions since initially being offered in 2021.

The sub is reported to only have 96 hours of "reserve capacity" oxygen supply and U.S. Coast Guard officials said they've "brought all assets that we have available" as their search continues.

“We really brought all assets that we have available to us to bear on finding the submersible and the people in it,” Rear Adm. John Mauger said during a news conference on Monday (June 19) via NBC News. “When something happens on the high seas, it gets complicated quickly," Mauger added.

Mauger said the submersible was believed to have around 70 of the full 96 hours available at the time of his update on Monday. The Titanic wreckage is located about 370 nautical miles off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada, and 900 miles east of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, in the Atlantic Ocean.