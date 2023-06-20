How You Can Join Lionel Richie For A Legendary Weekend In The Bahamas

The summer is just starting to heat up, but this fall, you can keep the vibes going with Lionel Richie as the superstar is heading to the beautiful Bahamas for a special performance during his epic "Dancing On The Sand" weekend.

In a new contest from iHeartRadio, one lucky winner and a friend will fly roundtrip down to the Bahamas at the end of November where they will stay for three nights on Paradise Island's famous Atlantis Resort. Then, the pair will experience a weekend they'll never forget as they see Richie's headlining performance from the front row, as well as enjoy seeing a private sound check. To top it off, they'll get to meet Lionel himself during a meet and greet and photo opp, and head home with a hand-signed copy of the show set list and a premium merch pack.

To enter to win, download the free iHeartRadio app, and listen to any participating station and/or iHeartRadio's iHeart80s Station to qualify.