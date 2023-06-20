Iconic Restaurant Named Florida's Weirdest Roadside Diner

Diners have this inherent charm to them that you won't find at other eateries. That "it" factor gets cranked up once you start running into some quirky establishments across the United States. Some have strange decor, gimmicks, or food, while others run their operations out of unusual places, like retired planes and train cars. They can even double as tourist attractions!

If you're looking for some out-of-the-ordinary restaurants, LoveFood found every state's best and weirdest roadside diner. The website states, "From classic spots that whisk you back to the jukebox and milkshake fuelled 1950s to eateries that stretch themes right to the limit, we’ve picked the most unusual roadside diner in every state."

According to writers, Florida's top pick is Toasted Mango Café! Here's why this fascinating spot was chosen:

"This Sunshine State gem in Sarasota serves mango with just about everything, from waffles and mimosas to the famous butter spread on freshly cooked biscuits. Don’t worry if you’re not a mango fan, though – Toasted Mango Café, which has two locations in the city, does have options without the tropical fruit."