Iconic Restaurant Named Washington's Weirdest Roadside Diner

Diners have this inherent charm to them that you won't find at other eateries. That "it" factor gets cranked up once you start running into some quirky establishments across the United States. Some have strange decor, gimmicks, or food, while others run their operations out of unusual places, like retired planes and train cars. They can even double as tourist attractions!

If you're looking for some out-of-the-ordinary restaurants, LoveFood found every state's best and weirdest roadside diner. The website states, "From classic spots that whisk you back to the jukebox and milkshake fuelled 1950s to eateries that stretch themes right to the limit, we’ve picked the most unusual roadside diner in every state."

According to writers, Washington's top pick is Twede's Cafe! Here's why this fascinating spot was chosen:

"Twede’s Café doesn’t look like much from the outside but fans of David Lynch’s surreal 1990s TV drama Twin Peaks might recognise it as one of the most memorable locations from the show, the Double R Diner. People come for a slice of the 'Twin Peaks' cherry pie, famously loved by Agent Cooper in the show, and (of course) a 'damn fine cup of coffee'. The diner takes its role seriously, even selling Double R branded merchandise like this mug, pictured."