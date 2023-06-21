Teens Attempt To Light Sticks Of Dynamite In Grocery Store

Three teenagers attempted to light sticks of dynamite while inside a Philadelphia grocery store, according to local authorities.

The Philadelphia Police Department bomb squad was called to the Fresh Grocer on Chew Avenue at 5:10 p.m. Tuesday (June 20) after the suspects, ranging in ages from 16 to 19, reportedly tried to light sticks of dynamite, which were successfully recovered without further incident, the department said via NBC Philadelphia. The teenagers reportedly fled the scene prior to the bomb squad's arrival.

The bomb squad cleared the scene and no injuries were reported. Authorities have not publicly shared a detailed description of the suspects beyond their ages, but did say they were seen wearing all black clothing when the incident took place.

No additional details were made available as of Wednesday (June 21) morning.

A bomb squad was previously called to a Feltonville store earlier this month. Police said three men put an explosive device that resembled dynamite into an ATM located on North 5th Street near Wyoming Avenue in an attempt to rob it at around 3:30 a.m. on June 7.

The dynamite-looking object as placed into the money slot of the ATM and the fuse was lit before the suspects left, whoever, the explosive device didn't go off.