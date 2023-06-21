'Cause For Hope' In Titanic Exploration Sub Search Amid New Details

A Canadian airplane aiding in rescue efforts for the submersible that disappeared while on a mission to explore wreckage of the Titanic reportedly detected "banging" in 30-minute intervals in the last area in which the vessel was reported to be when it lost radio contact with its surface ship, according to internal emails sent by the Department of Homeland Security's National Operations Center obtained by Rolling Stone.

“RCC Halifax launched a P8, Poseidon, which has underwater detection capabilities from the air,” the DHS e-mails read. “The P8 deployed sonobuoys, which reported a contact in a position close to the distress position. The P8 heard banging sounds in the area every 30 minutes. Four hours later, additional sonar was deployed and banging was still heard.”

The announcement didn't specify the time in which the banging was heard or what caused it. Five people were reported to be onboard a submersible and later identified as Stockton Rush, the CEO of OceanGate Expeditions, the company that hosted the mission; French diver Paul-Henri Nargeloet; British billionaire Hamish Harding, the owner and chairman of Action Aviation; Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son, Suleman Dawood.

The submersible -- which differs from a submarine as it relies on outside support, rather than renewing its own power and breathing air -- offered passengers an up-close experience to explore the Titanic wreckage in the Atlantic Ocean for $250,000 and was only the third mission hosted by OceanGate Expeditions since initially being offered in 2021.

The sub was reported to have less than 40 hours of oxygen remaining during an update on Tuesday (June 20).