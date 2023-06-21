'Stuff They Don't Want You To Know' Podcast To Dive Into Secret Societies

The guys of the "Stuff They Don't Want You To Know" podcast are kicking off summer with a special episode as they take over iHeartLand in Fortnite and on Roblox. And, this time, the trio is taking a deeper look into the world of secret societies.

During "Stuff They Don’t Want You To Know Reveals Secret Societies," the guys will be talking about everything secret societies, including Freemasonry, the society that uses the building of a structure as a symbol for the building of character in men. Catch this very special episode in iHeartLand in Fortnite and on Roblox at State Farm Park on Thursday, July 22nd at 7pm ET/4pm PT.

Don't forget to check out the new and improved iHeartLand in Roblox, iHeartLand: Radio Star Simulator. After onboarding, you'll receive a free item, then you'll be able to get started and gather all the sound energy you can from sound fields around iHeartLand, collect and upgrade radios, and complete quests to win rewards. You can also collect your very own radio pets. Then, head backstage for a special interview with the "Stuff They Don't Want You To Know" guys.

If you're in Fortnite, you'll be able to test your knowledge from this special "Stuff They Don't Want You To Know" episode in a game of "How Fan Are You?" to win gold. You can also show off your best dance moves on State Farm Park's dance floor, and check out iHeartLand's mini games.

Hosted by Ben Bowlin, Matt Frederick, and Noel Brown, "Stuff They Don't Want You To Know" is a podcast from iHeartRadio that takes listeners through some eerie topics — from UFOs to psychic powers and government conspiracies, and many more unexplained events in history. The show is available each week on iHeartRadio.com or the iHeartRadio app.