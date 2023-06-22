Major Development In Legal Battle Between Kesha And Dr. Luke

After years of legal filings, the battle between Kesha and Dr. Luke has come to an end.

Kesha and Dr. Luke, whose real name is Lukasz Gottwald, have agreed to resolve a defamation lawsuit about a week after an appeals court made it more difficult for Dr. Luke to prove Kesha intentionally defamed him with allegations of sexual assault. As of Thursday (June 22), the terms of the settlement are unclear. The lawsuit stems from a 2014 allegation from the "TikTok" singer that Dr. Luke drugged raped her in 2005, a claim that the producer has repeatedly denied and for which he was taking her to court for defamation, per TMZ.

Kesha shared a joint statement on her Instagram on Thursday with final remarks from both herself and Dr. Luke.