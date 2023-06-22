Major Development In Legal Battle Between Kesha And Dr. Luke
By Sarah Tate
June 22, 2023
After years of legal filings, the battle between Kesha and Dr. Luke has come to an end.
Kesha and Dr. Luke, whose real name is Lukasz Gottwald, have agreed to resolve a defamation lawsuit about a week after an appeals court made it more difficult for Dr. Luke to prove Kesha intentionally defamed him with allegations of sexual assault. As of Thursday (June 22), the terms of the settlement are unclear. The lawsuit stems from a 2014 allegation from the "TikTok" singer that Dr. Luke drugged raped her in 2005, a claim that the producer has repeatedly denied and for which he was taking her to court for defamation, per TMZ.
Kesha shared a joint statement on her Instagram on Thursday with final remarks from both herself and Dr. Luke.
"Only god knows what happened that night. As I have always said, I cannot recount everything that happened," she said. "I am looking forward to closing the door on this chapter of my life and beginning a new one. I wish nothing but peace to all parties involved."
In his statement, Dr. Luke reiterated his stance that "nothing happened" between the pair on the night in question and is ready to leave the matter in the past and "move on" with his life.
"While I appreciate Kesha again acknowledging that she cannot recount what happened that night in 2005, I am absolutely certain that nothing happened. I never drugged or assaulted her and would never do that to anyone," he said. "For the sake of my family, I have vigorously fought to clear my name for nearly 10 years. It is time for me to put this difficult matter behind me and move on with my life. I wish Kesha well."