Nearly Naked Florida Man Caused Numerous Crashes, Drove Around School Track

A nearly naked Florida man is facing serious charges after leading police on a wild high-speed chase. The Flagler County Sheriff's Office said a Florida Fish and Wildlife witnessed an SUV driven by 22-year-old Stephen Peterson strike several vehicles after speeding through an intersection.

The FWC officer tried to stop Peterson, but he refused to pull over. Instead, he kept driving and turned onto a running track at Old Kings Elementary School.

After exiting the track, Peterson continued to drive and made his way to the Flagler County Landfill and into the wooded area between the landfill and I-95, where he finally came to a stop.

Deputies swarmed the car and removed him and a passenger, 20-year-old Victoria Averill, at gunpoint. Peterson was only wearing a pair of socks and a piece of fabric covering his waist.

Peterson is facing charges of fleeing and eluding, leaving the scene of a crash with damage to vehicle or property, resisting an officer without violence, trespassing on school grounds, possession of marijuana under 20 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia/equipment.

Averill was also arrested and is facing charges of trespassing on school grounds, possession of marijuana under 20 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia/equipment.

"Just when you think you've seen and heard everything - a naked driver causes multiple hit-and-run crashes, flees from law enforcement, resists arrest, and then has to be dragged out naked from his car to be arrested," said Sheriff Rick Staly. "Not only did this man endanger lives on the road and his passenger, but he also could have placed innocent children at risk had they been playing on the running track. I'll leave it up to your imagination on what was going on inside the car! Great job by all deputies and FWC's officer apprehending these individuals."